Happy Little Hummer by lesip
Photo 997

Happy Little Hummer

This little guy caught my eye as I walked around the sunflower field. I was so excited to get a few imagines of him before he moved on down the field.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Leslie

Sharon Lee ace
Gorgeous
July 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Super shot!
July 27th, 2021  
katy ace
spectacular! FAV
July 27th, 2021  
