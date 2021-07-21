Sign up
Photo 997
Happy Little Hummer
This little guy caught my eye as I walked around the sunflower field. I was so excited to get a few imagines of him before he moved on down the field.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
3
4
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st July 2021 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
sunflower field
Sharon Lee
ace
Gorgeous
July 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Super shot!
July 27th, 2021
katy
ace
spectacular! FAV
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
