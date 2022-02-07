Sign up
Photo 1039
Month Of Hearts 2022
Spoon me ....
Took a picture of a piece of heart scrapbook paper
Loaded it on my iPad
Sat spoon on iPad, turned light up on iPad
Put camera on tripod and timer
Held heart scrapbook paper behind spoon
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
reflection
,
spoon
,
moh2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Very sweet, nicely done spoon refraction
February 7th, 2022
katy
ace
Very nice heart creativity going on here!
February 7th, 2022
