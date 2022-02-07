Previous
Month Of Hearts 2022 by lesip
Month Of Hearts 2022

Spoon me ....

Took a picture of a piece of heart scrapbook paper
Loaded it on my iPad
Sat spoon on iPad, turned light up on iPad
Put camera on tripod and timer
Held heart scrapbook paper behind spoon
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Leslie

Sharon Lee ace
Very sweet, nicely done spoon refraction
February 7th, 2022  
katy ace
Very nice heart creativity going on here!
February 7th, 2022  
