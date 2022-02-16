Sign up
Photo 1048
Month Of Hearts 2022
When you notice some leftover candy canes.
Why not make a heart.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4
NIKON D5100
16th February 2022 1:10pm
Public
heart
candy canes
moh2022
