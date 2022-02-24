Sign up
Photo 1056
Month Of Hearts 2022
A vendors company car that I noticed in the parking lot had a heart on the drivers door. I thought if it's still there when I come out I'll snap a picture. It was
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4283
photos
209
followers
92
following
Tags
heart
,
car door
,
moh2022
katy
ace
Serendipitous find and how often do you see one that’s not red?
February 24th, 2022
