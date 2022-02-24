Previous
Month Of Hearts 2022 by lesip
Month Of Hearts 2022

A vendors company car that I noticed in the parking lot had a heart on the drivers door. I thought if it's still there when I come out I'll snap a picture. It was
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Leslie

katy ace
Serendipitous find and how often do you see one that’s not red?
February 24th, 2022  
