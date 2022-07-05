Focus Pulling

I found a great tip and help with the focus pulling pictures I took of the fireworks on the 3rd. You start with the focus ring out of focus when you open the shutter and quickly turn it in focus before closing the shutter. In order do know where to stop you mark the focus point on your camera as pictured. It said to layer the tape so you could feel when they meet but from where I was shooting it was light enough to see camera and tape so was very easy to do.😀 Thought I’d pass along this great tip.