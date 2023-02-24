Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1132

Month Of Hearts

Just a button I picked up awhile ago thinking about my February month of heart project.

Accidentally dropped my little seagate external hard drive last night and think I broke it. It's not showing up on my laptop and is beeping. Got it in Oct. so it's under warranty and comes with a recovery warranty too. Called and talked with some very knowledgeable Seagate employees. The drive will be replaced and crossing my fingers all my photos from the last couple months can be recovered because I've been lazy lately and haven't backed them up anywhere. My bad I know better.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Leslie

katy ace
sorry to hear about the hard drive. Good to know it can be replaced ans I hope you do get all the photos back as well.

Love the little happy face button
February 25th, 2023  
