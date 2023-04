Moon Halo

Bob arrives home from his Lions Club meeting and says have you seen the moon? Out I go and then back in to grab my camera.



The ring, or a lunar halo, is caused by the refraction and reflection of light from ice crystals that are suspended in thin, wispy, cirrus or cirrostratus clouds that are at high altitudes. As light passes through the ice crystals, it is bent at a 22-degree angle, creating a halo of 22 degrees.