Photo 1140
Those Were The Days My Friend
Color in main album
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penny
,
race
,
panning
,
high wheel
,
farthing'
Beverley
ace
Awesome
July 17th, 2023
