Worldwide Minute 2023

I believe I found out about this event on this site even though it happens over on Facebook. For the last 10 years Paula Wallis Photography has hosting an event called The Worldwide Minute. Every March 15th at 5:47 you take a shot and post it over on her event page. The event grew and she had volunteers from different parts of the world help with the event. As the years went by a theme was chosen that you could use for your picture but only if you wanted to. This years theme was Gratitude. All good things must come to an end and Paula decided at 10 years this would be the last year.



I'm grateful for Paula and her helpers for this Worldwide Minute event and for everyone coming together to share a like moment in their day. I have participated since 2017 except for the year I forgot. I am also grateful for this site and friends I have made here, who share their wonderful pictures.