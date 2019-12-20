Previous
Zoom by lesip
Zoom

Capturing the magic. One of the trees at Longwood Gardens with a little turn of the lens. 4 days, 3hours, 32minutes, 1 seconds but who's counting.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
LOL! I think possibly you might be counting! Love this enough for a FAV
December 21st, 2019  
Leslie ace
@grammyn thanks how's school going?
December 21st, 2019  
katy ace
@lesip I am enjoying a short break and trying to catch up on the last eight months of everything that DIDN"T get done while I was schooling. I am passing all my classes so all is good!
December 21st, 2019  
