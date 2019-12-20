Sign up
Capturing the magic. One of the trees at Longwood Gardens with a little turn of the lens. 4 days, 3hours, 32minutes, 1 seconds but who's counting.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3431
photos
195
followers
100
following
3
3
1
Year 8
NIKON D750
12th December 2019 6:55pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
lights
katy
ace
LOL! I think possibly you might be counting! Love this enough for a FAV
December 21st, 2019
Leslie
ace
@grammyn
thanks how's school going?
December 21st, 2019
katy
ace
@lesip
I am enjoying a short break and trying to catch up on the last eight months of everything that DIDN"T get done while I was schooling. I am passing all my classes so all is good!
December 21st, 2019
