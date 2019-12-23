Previous
Sunset At The Lake by lesip
Sunset At The Lake

With the temps almost hitting 50 today I decided to get out and visit my favorite park.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Leslie

Jane Anderson ace
What a sky!
December 24th, 2019  
summerfield ace
beautiful!
December 24th, 2019  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lovely light
December 24th, 2019  
