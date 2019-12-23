Sign up
316 / 365
Sunset At The Lake
With the temps almost hitting 50 today I decided to get out and visit my favorite park.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
3
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3437
photos
195
followers
99
following
86% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year 8
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
lake
Jane Anderson
ace
What a sky!
December 24th, 2019
summerfield
ace
beautiful!
December 24th, 2019
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lovely light
December 24th, 2019
