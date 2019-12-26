Previous
Sailing Away by lesip
Sailing Away

Went to take a historic houses of worship tour in historic Frederick,Md. and made an extra stop to see all the lighted boat models that are in Carroll Creek for the holiday.
Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

Jane Anderson ace
This is exquisite!
December 27th, 2019  
Lesley Chisholm ace
They are so pretty!
December 27th, 2019  
Jane Pittenger ace
What fun
December 27th, 2019  
