Sailing Away
Went to take a historic houses of worship tour in historic Frederick,Md. and made an extra stop to see all the lighted boat models that are in Carroll Creek for the holiday.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3441
photos
195
followers
99
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 8
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th December 2019 5:29pm
Tags
water
,
boats
,
lights
Jane Anderson
ace
This is exquisite!
December 27th, 2019
Lesley Chisholm
ace
They are so pretty!
December 27th, 2019
Jane Pittenger
ace
What fun
December 27th, 2019
