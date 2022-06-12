Previous
Next
Swimming with Mum by lifeat60degrees
10 / 365

Swimming with Mum

There were a number of female eiders with chicks at Leebitton this morning. I know that some eiders share responsibility in looking after chicks but this female only seemed to have the one while the others had up to six around them so I suspect this female has lost a number of chicks to predation. It's common to see the number of chicks reduce on a daily basis to otters or large gulls. While eiders have been suffering from avian flu some of their predators will have as well so more chicks may survive this year.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise