Previous
165 / 365
Robin
Regular visitor this last fortnight. Hope it is getting enough food.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
45% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th January 2024 12:12pm
Tags
robin
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cute visitor!
January 17th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
he is very floofed up.....
January 17th, 2024
