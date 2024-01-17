Previous
Robin by lifeat60degrees
Robin

Regular visitor this last fortnight. Hope it is getting enough food.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cute visitor!
January 17th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
he is very floofed up.....
January 17th, 2024  
