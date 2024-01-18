Sign up
Water Rail
Not common here and very elusive. The snow perhaps making it more desperate for food. I was worried for it a bit later as there was a dog splashing about in this area.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
,
waterrail
Linda Godwin
Super catch! Very unusual to see in the snow
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing
January 18th, 2024
