Water Rail by lifeat60degrees
166 / 365

Water Rail

Not common here and very elusive. The snow perhaps making it more desperate for food. I was worried for it a bit later as there was a dog splashing about in this area.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
Super catch! Very unusual to see in the snow
January 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing
January 18th, 2024  
