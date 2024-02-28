Sign up
311 / 365
The church Georgia OKeeffe made famous
This is the Catholic San Francisco de Asis Mission church in Taos, New Mexico. It was the reason I wanted to drive to Taos from Santa Fe, a very revered church in the main Plaza in Taos. Ansel Adams photographed it also.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd
So symmetrical - a lovely and unusual church ( for us to see )
February 27th, 2024
Islandgirl
Love the crosses and the architecture!
February 27th, 2024
