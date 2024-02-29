Sign up
Previous
312 / 365
Puerto Rico
A Catholic Church in San Juan. Made of wood and very simple in design, really quite lovely.
I just looked, this is my 15th February 29. My first one was in 1944, I was 6 months old.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2684
photos
104
followers
71
following
church
juan
san
catholic
for2024
