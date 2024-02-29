Previous
Puerto Rico by louannwarren
Puerto Rico

A Catholic Church in San Juan. Made of wood and very simple in design, really quite lovely.
I just looked, this is my 15th February 29. My first one was in 1944, I was 6 months old.
Lou Ann

I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
