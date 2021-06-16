Previous
The dirt road by ludwigsdiana
The dirt road

Leading to the vineyards at Peter Falke.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Shutterbug
These vineyards always look so immaculate and manicured. Love the comp with the road leading through the trees.
June 16th, 2021  
Lois
Beautiful landscaping!
June 16th, 2021  
