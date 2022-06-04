Previous
Seeking attention by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1976

Seeking attention

This Ankole female was trying to get the attention of the bull. They were alone in the cordoned off field and I think they were supposed to reproduce. I watched them for ages.

The breed can be traced back to the hieroglyphs of the ancient Egyptians. They migrated down the Nile and ended up in Uganda, were then brought to SA. They are know for their lean meat and milk quality. The horns are "honeycombed" and connected to airways, which help the cattle to regulate their body temperature. They thrive on low quality forage and are tick resistant.
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
He doesn't seem to be too interested does he. I do hope she flutters her eyelashes at him.
June 4th, 2022  
