Previous
Next
Trying to get a drink by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1978

Trying to get a drink

while mum was grazing. I was quite surprised to see two calves following. It was rather interesting as cows were walking all the time whilst eating.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise