Previous
Next
Flora on the dunes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2071

Flora on the dunes

leading to the beach. Some dunes are a bit too high to get over and there are not many paths to the beaches. These dunes are on a stretch of about 20km on the way to Muizenberg.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I love all the beautiful wildflowers
September 7th, 2022  
*lynn ace
So many beautiful flowers. They have adapted very well to thriving in the sand.
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise