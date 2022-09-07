Sign up
Photo 2071
Flora on the dunes
leading to the beach. Some dunes are a bit too high to get over and there are not many paths to the beaches. These dunes are on a stretch of about 20km on the way to Muizenberg.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
wildflowers
Chris Cook
ace
I love all the beautiful wildflowers
September 7th, 2022
*lynn
ace
So many beautiful flowers. They have adapted very well to thriving in the sand.
September 7th, 2022
