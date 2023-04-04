Previous
Sacred Ibis by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2280

Sacred Ibis

Behind the lake there were more rock formations leading to a brook.

There were quite a few sacred ibis and egyptian geese hanging around there.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
