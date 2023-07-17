Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
The Helderberg
which has many wine estates on its slopes. The one that can be seen here, is the Ernie Els wine estate.
This week I will be posting the way up the mountain to Hidden Valley wines.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
5
3
Tags
winelands-stellenbosch
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful scene and colours.
July 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous colours
July 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning mountain, love the light and the wonderful colour tones!
July 17th, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful scenery Diana
July 17th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Stunning 😍
July 17th, 2023
