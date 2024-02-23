Previous
The first Buffalo baby by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2605

The first Buffalo baby

I have ever seen. It was hidden behind mum in the thick bushes but got very inquisitive as we approached.

They kept their distance and stayed pretty far away.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
713% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Aww, cute.
February 23rd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Oh how cute is he...I didn't even spot him at first until I read your title! Beautiful capture!
February 23rd, 2024  
Lisa Poland ace
Oh, wow. What a find.
February 23rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how very exciting!
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise