Previous
Photo 2605
The first Buffalo baby
I have ever seen. It was hidden behind mum in the thick bushes but got very inquisitive as we approached.
They kept their distance and stayed pretty far away.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8716
photos
308
followers
139
following
713% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buffalo-inverdoorn
Dorothy
ace
Aww, cute.
February 23rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Oh how cute is he...I didn't even spot him at first until I read your title! Beautiful capture!
February 23rd, 2024
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh, wow. What a find.
February 23rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how very exciting!
February 23rd, 2024
