Off to find some building material. by ludwigsdiana
Off to find some building material.

Now comes the interesting part. I have never in all these years seen a weaver build like this. Normally they demolish the whole nest and start a new one somewhere else. He seems to be a lazy builder and knows what he's doing though.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
So busy! I love how the feathers of the wing open up in such a perfect fluid shape
November 22nd, 2021  
