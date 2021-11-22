Sign up
Off to find some building material.
Now comes the interesting part. I have never in all these years seen a weaver build like this. Normally they demolish the whole nest and start a new one somewhere else. He seems to be a lazy builder and knows what he's doing though.
22nd November 2021
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th October 2021 1:14pm
Tags
weaver-shenanigans
moni kozi
ace
So busy! I love how the feathers of the wing open up in such a perfect fluid shape
November 22nd, 2021
