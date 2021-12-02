Sign up
125 / 365
The nursery
on our driving range. For some reason this is where they give birth and stay for a few weeks afterwards. I suppose it is because there are no people walking their dogs in that area. There were three new springbuck born a few weeks ago.
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5487
photos
291
followers
243
following
Tags
too-cute
narayani
How wonderful
December 2nd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Their ears look so large. They aren’t that different than the adults, but I notice them more. Very cute. Nice that they have a safe place.
December 2nd, 2021
