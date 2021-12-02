Previous
The nursery by ludwigsdiana
The nursery

on our driving range. For some reason this is where they give birth and stay for a few weeks afterwards. I suppose it is because there are no people walking their dogs in that area. There were three new springbuck born a few weeks ago.
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
narayani
How wonderful
December 2nd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Their ears look so large. They aren’t that different than the adults, but I notice them more. Very cute. Nice that they have a safe place.
December 2nd, 2021  
