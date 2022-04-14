Previous
Another classical building by ludwigsdiana
Another classical building

in Tulbagh. I don't know what made me paint them all, they just looked better to me.
14th April 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
tony gig
Wonderful...
April 14th, 2022  
