360 / 365
By the sea
I especially went where the gulls are to try and get some in flight. I preferred this one standing on it's own.
I used a texture as the background was boring.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6418
photos
304
followers
242
following
98% complete
Tags
hartlaub's-gull
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and edit.
July 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving the little dots on the tail feathers.
July 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture and edit !
July 22nd, 2022
