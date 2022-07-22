Previous
By the sea by ludwigsdiana
360 / 365

By the sea

I especially went where the gulls are to try and get some in flight. I preferred this one standing on it's own.

I used a texture as the background was boring.
22nd July 2022

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and edit.
July 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving the little dots on the tail feathers.
July 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture and edit !
July 22nd, 2022  
