Photo 447
Masked Weaver
I wonder why de decided to live in the reeds with the red bishops. All other weavers have their nests hanging in trees.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
