Photo 460
Hanging on tightly
as it was an incredibly windy day. I think he was resting as it was difficult to fly. He stayed there quite a while.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
pin-tailed-whydah
narayani
Must be hard to fly with that tail at the best of times!
October 30th, 2022
