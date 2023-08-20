Sign up
Shall I pose for you?
As the duck is so colourful, I decided to do a bit of sc.
20th August 2023
Diana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
white-faced-duck
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a character! and your chosen sc really shows up how colourful he is ! fav
August 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL He is posing nicely for you. Cute capture.
August 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 20th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
You captured his best side.
August 20th, 2023
