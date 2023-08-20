Previous
Shall I pose for you? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 730

Shall I pose for you?

As the duck is so colourful, I decided to do a bit of sc.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a character! and your chosen sc really shows up how colourful he is ! fav
August 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL He is posing nicely for you. Cute capture.
August 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 20th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
You captured his best side.
August 20th, 2023  
