Previous
Splish splash I am taking a bath by ludwigsdiana
Photo 731

Splish splash I am taking a bath

I actually put this in the front garden for the tortoise to drink from on the front lawn.

Taken through my scullery window.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture with that red-tail all fanned out.
August 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! What a marvelous shot!
August 21st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw so sweet and a wonderful capture of bath-time with the little bird coverec in water-droplets and his tail splayed out in the water -- love it , I am sure the tortoise will noy mind! ( as long as you fill it up!! ) fav
August 21st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
His colorful tail fanned out is fantastic!
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise