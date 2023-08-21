Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 731
Splish splash I am taking a bath
I actually put this in the front garden for the tortoise to drink from on the front lawn.
Taken through my scullery window.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7974
photos
306
followers
185
following
200% complete
View this month »
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
Latest from all albums
730
2412
2418
2410
2413
731
2411
2419
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cape-robin
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture with that red-tail all fanned out.
August 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! What a marvelous shot!
August 21st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely capture!
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw so sweet and a wonderful capture of bath-time with the little bird coverec in water-droplets and his tail splayed out in the water -- love it , I am sure the tortoise will noy mind! ( as long as you fill it up!! ) fav
August 21st, 2023
Linda Godwin
His colorful tail fanned out is fantastic!
August 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close