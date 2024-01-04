Sign up
Photo 867
Balancing act
filling a spot I missed.
Whenever I see a bird standing on one leg, my thoughts are with Renee
@rensala
! I too am now brushing my teeth on one leg at night ;-)
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
Tags
cattle
,
egret
