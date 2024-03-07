Previous
We had some rain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 930

We had some rain

and although we only had 10mm here, it must have been a bit more in Paardevlei.

I went to see if the flamingos were still there, but they were all gone.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Excellent photo of the parched conditions and the determination of the plant life to overcome it!
March 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture. It does look pretty dry.
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise