Previous
Photo 930
We had some rain
and although we only had 10mm here, it must have been a bit more in Paardevlei.
I went to see if the flamingos were still there, but they were all gone.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8770
photos
304
followers
137
following
katy
ace
Excellent photo of the parched conditions and the determination of the plant life to overcome it!
March 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture. It does look pretty dry.
March 7th, 2024
