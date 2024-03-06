Sign up
Previous
Photo 929
Duck, but which one?
The mallards seem to be breeding with the yellow billed ducks.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
0
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
928
2616
2608
2610
929
2617
2611
2609
Tags
spier
Mags
ace
That's interesting! But pretty capture.
March 6th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
so graceful
March 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
This one has pretty blue in her wings
March 6th, 2024
