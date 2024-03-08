Previous
Lunch on a hot day by ludwigsdiana
Lunch on a hot day

The watermelon was very much appreciated by this hefty 150 year old.

They often walk around the estate and it seems as if they come begging for food.

After lunch he went and got comfortable on my groundcover flowers in the shade.

Around 20 of these big ones were brought here by Cape Nature as they had been confiscated from previous owners. This one's shell is totally cracked as it had been brutally hacked at!
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
JackieR ace
Oh how cruel. Glad he's got you to look out for him
March 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
At least they seem to have a good environment now. He is really enjoying that offering.
March 8th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Great this fellow has a nice home now!
March 8th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
So sorry to hear about the brutality to these tortoises. Nice timing on your part to get the watermelon mid-crunch.
March 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome - i love this!
March 8th, 2024  
katy ace
What a fabulous close-up of him as he enjoys his watermelon treat. How horrible that he has been hacked at.
March 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how adorable!
March 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - love tortoises and remind me of the little tortoise I had as a child !! So glad that they were rescued from previous brutal owners ! fav
March 8th, 2024  
