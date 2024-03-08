Lunch on a hot day

The watermelon was very much appreciated by this hefty 150 year old.



They often walk around the estate and it seems as if they come begging for food.



After lunch he went and got comfortable on my groundcover flowers in the shade.



Around 20 of these big ones were brought here by Cape Nature as they had been confiscated from previous owners. This one's shell is totally cracked as it had been brutally hacked at!