Previous
Photo 931
Lunch on a hot day
The watermelon was very much appreciated by this hefty 150 year old.
They often walk around the estate and it seems as if they come begging for food.
After lunch he went and got comfortable on my groundcover flowers in the shade.
Around 20 of these big ones were brought here by Cape Nature as they had been confiscated from previous owners. This one's shell is totally cracked as it had been brutally hacked at!
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
8
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8774
photos
304
followers
137
following
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
Tags
tortoise-home
JackieR
ace
Oh how cruel. Glad he's got you to look out for him
March 8th, 2024
Linda Godwin
At least they seem to have a good environment now. He is really enjoying that offering.
March 8th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Great this fellow has a nice home now!
March 8th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
So sorry to hear about the brutality to these tortoises. Nice timing on your part to get the watermelon mid-crunch.
March 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome - i love this!
March 8th, 2024
katy
ace
What a fabulous close-up of him as he enjoys his watermelon treat. How horrible that he has been hacked at.
March 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how adorable!
March 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - love tortoises and remind me of the little tortoise I had as a child !! So glad that they were rescued from previous brutal owners ! fav
March 8th, 2024
