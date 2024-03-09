Sign up
Previous
Photo 932
Blowing in the wind
on the banks of what used to be a lake. Waiting for the winter rains to fill it again.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
8
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8778
photos
304
followers
140
following
255% complete
View this month »
Julie Ryan
Very beautiful
March 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful photograph
March 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
March 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just lovely and very nice DOF!
March 9th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2024
narayani
ace
Looks as dry as it is here
March 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The bull rushes ready to blow and scatter their seeds! It looks so arid and dry !
March 9th, 2024
