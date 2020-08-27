Sign up
Wales
Taken some years ago when we were there. It deserves a place on 365.
So it goes in my second album.
Anyone who can pronounce this name deserves a reward too!
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
7
4
Jessie's Nest Egg
DSC-HX400V
25th June 2016 2:45pm
wales
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely building Maggie , and what's the reward !! -- surprise , surprise , -- I can pronounce Aberystwyth !
August 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
@beryl
You get three helpings of Welsh Rarebit, Beryl. I'll phone the nearest cafe!
August 29th, 2020
Babs
I can pronounce Aberystwyth too.
I can also pronounce Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
we lived near there in the 1970s.
Nobody loves a smart alec do they, ha ha.
August 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
@onewing
haha, Babs - I love you, smart alec or not! I must say I have sympathy with the "siliogogogoch"
August 29th, 2020
