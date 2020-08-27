Previous
Next
Wales by maggiemae
Photo 1128

Wales

Taken some years ago when we were there. It deserves a place on 365.
So it goes in my second album.

Anyone who can pronounce this name deserves a reward too!
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely building Maggie , and what's the reward !! -- surprise , surprise , -- I can pronounce Aberystwyth !
August 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl You get three helpings of Welsh Rarebit, Beryl. I'll phone the nearest cafe!
August 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
I can pronounce Aberystwyth too.

I can also pronounce Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
we lived near there in the 1970s.
Nobody loves a smart alec do they, ha ha.
August 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing haha, Babs - I love you, smart alec or not! I must say I have sympathy with the "siliogogogoch"
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise