Focus

After my first cataract operation, I am getting a bit impatient. I can't even see if this picture is in focus. From our accomodation the view is of Caroline Bay and a small object floating out there in the water. I realised it was a platform with slides but thought it was odd being still cold and windy here. However i noticed some stick figures and got my super zoom in play and just relied on it to be a good focus. It was in the late evening too.

Thankful for:

The super skills of an eye surgeon!