Full moon by maggiemae
Full moon

Too many clouds at this time and the full moon was hiding behind them, not showing its beautiful full self!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
December 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very mysterious and dramatic!
December 8th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A wonderful capture Maggiemae fav
December 8th, 2022  
