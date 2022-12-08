Sign up
Photo 1198
Full moon
Too many clouds at this time and the full moon was hiding behind them, not showing its beautiful full self!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
4
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5230
photos
228
followers
111
following
328% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th December 2022 9:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
,
full
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
December 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very mysterious and dramatic!
December 8th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A wonderful capture Maggiemae fav
December 8th, 2022
