Photo 1205
Maggiemae-1940's
I'm quite pleased with the hairstyle here but not the 1940's open collar. This app puts the right necklace and earrings on too!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Tags
1940's'
,
heritage'
Diana
ace
It's so amazing, your hubby must be falling in love all over again! Do you purchase this app?
December 19th, 2022
