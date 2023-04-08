Previous
I got nothin'... by marlboromaam
Photo 1095

I got nothin'...

For a title. I just like the round pen panel shadows lining up with the trees. Shot in black and white mode.

We're headed for a wet Friday and Easter weekend. Thunder storm approaching now.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice shadows
April 7th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
It makes me want to be out there walking amongst the trees
April 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The shadow adds a nice effect.
April 7th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Very inviting
April 7th, 2023  
