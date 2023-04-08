Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1095
I got nothin'...
For a title. I just like the round pen panel shadows lining up with the trees. Shot in black and white mode.
We're headed for a wet Friday and Easter weekend. Thunder storm approaching now.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4818
photos
144
followers
122
following
300% complete
View this month »
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Latest from all albums
1446
1092
1447
1093
1448
1094
1449
1095
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
round-pen-panels
Dawn
ace
Nice shadows
April 7th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
It makes me want to be out there walking amongst the trees
April 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The shadow adds a nice effect.
April 7th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Very inviting
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close