Who sent up the bat signal? by marlboromaam
89 / 365

Who sent up the bat signal?

No photos taken yesterday with down pours from the east with the hurricane and from the west with the cold front. So this is from the other evening. I thought that little dark cloud looked like a bat and had to capture it! Shot with my LG.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

marlboromaam

KV ace
Maybe it is a spaceship coming to beam you up instead... clouds in the middle make me think of the Milky Way.
August 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kvphoto LOL! I'm still here, KV! Thank you!
August 4th, 2020  
KV ace
@marlboromaam great news!!!
August 4th, 2020  
