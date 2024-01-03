Previous
Muse chair - option 1...

No need to comment. I decided to take this chair through the option paces of the Style Transfer app for fun. Note how the wall art changed. In the style of Picasso's Muse painting - 1935.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

@marlboromaam

John Falconer ace
But then again this could be number 1 too!!
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Ha ha! Some turn out pretty nice. =)
January 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great effect.
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you, David.
January 17th, 2024  
