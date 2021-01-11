Previous
Next
A partly cloudy day in January... by marlboromaam
201 / 365

A partly cloudy day in January...

I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album.

Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I love what that effect does to the sky!
March 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ljmanning You are sweet, Laura. Thank you!
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise