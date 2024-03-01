Previous
Silhouette on blue... by marlboromaam
Silhouette on blue...

I said I might have to scramble to meet this challenge, and I might not get them up on their day. =)
Mags

2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C
A dreamy image of a blue silhouette
March 1st, 2024  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you, Corinne.
March 1st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
nicely done with the blue
March 1st, 2024  
Mallory
love the blue
March 1st, 2024  
