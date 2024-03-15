Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
Inverted to blue...
I've really had to scramble for some of these images for the rainbow challenge. It helps to know what colors will turn into what when inverted. A color wheel helps - a lot - so you can see their opposites.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
10
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5604
photos
143
followers
118
following
114% complete
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
416
1435
1790
417
1436
1791
418
1437
Views
9
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
3rd February 2024 12:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
mask
,
roses
,
rainbow2024
John Falconer
ace
Well done. L really like your processing. I’ll have to think about and maybe try some myself.
March 15th, 2024
Mallory
ace
This is a cool blue image. I have had to scramble too. Still don't have the right color ribbon for tomorrow!
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John. Find a color wheel online that you can use to see what you want to invert and what it's opposite will be when you invert it. You can then use your sliders to adjust the tint.
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@sunnygirl
Thank you, Mallory. I'm sure you'll find something. =)
March 15th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks mags. I have a colour wheel app so I’ll look at that.
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Good deal!
March 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love the editing, what a great job you have done here. fav.
March 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great edit. Blue is a difficult one.
March 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful edit and a romantic composition
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you very much, Babs.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 15th, 2024
