Inverted to blue... by marlboromaam
Inverted to blue...

I've really had to scramble for some of these images for the rainbow challenge. It helps to know what colors will turn into what when inverted. A color wheel helps - a lot - so you can see their opposites.
Mags



John Falconer
Well done. L really like your processing. I’ll have to think about and maybe try some myself.
March 15th, 2024  
Mallory
This is a cool blue image. I have had to scramble too. Still don't have the right color ribbon for tomorrow!
March 15th, 2024  
Mags
@johnfalconer Thank you, John. Find a color wheel online that you can use to see what you want to invert and what it's opposite will be when you invert it. You can then use your sliders to adjust the tint.
March 15th, 2024  
Mags
@sunnygirl Thank you, Mallory. I'm sure you'll find something. =)
March 15th, 2024  
John Falconer
@marlboromaam
Thanks mags. I have a colour wheel app so I’ll look at that.
March 15th, 2024  
Mags
@johnfalconer Good deal!
March 15th, 2024  
Babs
I love the editing, what a great job you have done here. fav.
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great edit. Blue is a difficult one.
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C
A beautiful edit and a romantic composition
March 15th, 2024  
Mags
@onewing Thank you very much, Babs.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
March 15th, 2024  
