Green bling... by marlboromaam
Photo 417

Green bling...

For the rainbow challenge. A pair of my mother's costume jewelry earrings. Light flare added in On1.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Annie D ace
Lovely green bling
March 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
@annied Thank you, Annie.
March 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Stunning
March 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
@briaan Thank you, Brian.
March 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice pieces.
March 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Very sparkly. Your Mum must have looked lovely when she wore her bling.
March 14th, 2024  
