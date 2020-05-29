Sign up
It's Not Good Weather For Boating P5250792
Most of our boat ramps have been underwater at some time over the past few days and some have sustained damage from our wild seas.
For May half and half.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2630
photos
190
followers
123
following
162% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th May 2020 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
jetty
,
halfandhalf
,
boat_ramp
,
safety_bay
,
mayhalf20
,
sixws-105
