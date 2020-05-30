Previous
Next
Why Did You Interrupt My Drink?P5300900 by merrelyn
Photo 594

Why Did You Interrupt My Drink?P5300900

It's probably a bit of a stretch for half and half but so be it.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like the bird is stretching... love the sharpness and detail in the whites and the reflection is fabulous.
May 30th, 2020  
narayani
A creative interpretation 😉
May 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Perfect capture and reflection.
May 30th, 2020  
Ethel ace
It is HnH in my books. A very special creative one
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise