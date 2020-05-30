Sign up
Photo 594
Why Did You Interrupt My Drink?P5300900
It's probably a bit of a stretch for half and half but so be it.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
4
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2632
photos
189
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th May 2020 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
seagulls
,
puddle
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf20
,
sixws-105
KV
ace
Looks like the bird is stretching... love the sharpness and detail in the whites and the reflection is fabulous.
May 30th, 2020
narayani
A creative interpretation 😉
May 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and reflection.
May 30th, 2020
Ethel
ace
It is HnH in my books. A very special creative one
May 30th, 2020
